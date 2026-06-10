Bistate Agency, NJ Comptroller Agree To Settle Subpoena Rift
By George Woolston ( June 10, 2026, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Delaware River Port Authority and the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller have reached a deal to resolve the bistate agency's suit claiming that the independent watchdog unlawfully attempted to force it to comply with two investigative subpoenas....
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