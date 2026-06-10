Judge Cuts IP Suit, Sees Error In Defendant's AI-Assisted Brief
By Elliot Weld ( June 10, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has narrowed two claims in an Alaska tribal corporation's suit against a consultant and her business and told an attorney for the consultant to explain why she shouldn't be sanctioned for an improper citation in a brief generated with the help of artificial intelligence....
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