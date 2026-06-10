FCC Says Chinese Lab Falsified Reports Via Copy-Paste Ploy
By Christopher Cole ( June 10, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has started the process of pulling U.S. certification from an equipment testing lab based in China that the agency claims submitted false test reports for devices by copying other reports....
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