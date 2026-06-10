Houston Hospital System Settles Retirement Fee, Fund Fight
By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 10, 2026, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital system agreed to settle a proposed class action from ex-workers alleging the healthcare nonprofit failed to curb excessive recordkeeping fees and remove underperforming funds from its $2.8 billion employee retirement plan, after a magistrate judge recommended denying its motion to dismiss an amended complaint in May....
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