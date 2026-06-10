IT Co. Rigged Server To Christmas Tree Timer, $5.5M Suit Says
By Elaine Briseño ( June 10, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The National Institute of Building Sciences alleged in D.C. federal court that an information technology firm caused it at least $5.52 million in damages by failing to maintain and upgrade a web platform for government facility acquisition, instead doing "slapdash" work including rigging a server with a Christmas tree timer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.