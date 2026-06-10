DOJ Says Student Borrowers' Suit Is Moot After Rule's Vacatur

By Jared Foretek ( June 10, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is urging a D.C. federal judge to toss a lawsuit seeking to revive the Biden-era SAVE student loan repayment rule, arguing that the case is moot because there is no rule left to enforce after the Eighth Circuit ordered the plan vacated in March....
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