Insurance Cos. Score Dismissal Of Zepbound Coverage Case

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 10, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday agreed to toss a proposed class action against CVS Caremark and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield from a worker who challenged coverage denials for Zepbound to treat sleep apnea, holding an exclusion in his employee health plan that the companies administered complied with federal benefits law....
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