Calif. Man Accused Of Faking Title Policies In $100M Fraud
By Katryna Perera ( June 10, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A California man was arrested Wednesday and accused of defrauding a bank of nearly $100 million by manipulating title policies to falsely indicate who held the first-lien position on certain loans and to make collateral pledged to the bank appear more valuable than it actually was....
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