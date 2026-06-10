FCA, Drivers Spar Over Pacifica Battery Fires, Recall Fix
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 10, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Multidistrict litigation plaintiffs alleging certain Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans are prone to battery fires faced pointed questions alongside FCA US LLC on Wednesday from a Michigan federal judge over whether the automaker knew about the alleged defect before selling the vehicles and whether a later recall cured the warranty claims at the center of the case....
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