Judge Won't Certify Class Of Health Workers In No-Poach Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( June 10, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to certify a class of former healthcare employees claiming that their wages were suppressed by alleged no-poach agreements among DaVita, UnitedHealth Group's Surgical Care Affiliates and Tenet Healthcare Corp. unit United Surgical Partners International, ruling that the proposed class is too diverse....
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