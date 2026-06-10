Denver Asks Justices To Stay $14M Protest Policing Judgment
By Rachel Konieczny ( June 10, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The city of Denver and one of its police officers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to recall and stay a Tenth Circuit ruling that upheld a $14 million jury verdict finding Denver liable for officers' unconstitutional force against protesters during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the city....
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