Altria, Juul Can't Pause 'Stale' Antitrust Case For Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 10, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Altria and Juul to pause antitrust litigation over Altria's past investment in the e-cigarette maker while they appeal the court's grant of certification to classes of direct and indirect Juul purchasers, saying the case is getting "old and stale."...
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