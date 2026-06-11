Hospital Co. Accused Of Misusing Forfeited 401(k) Funds

By Patrick Hoff ( June 11, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Northwell Health Inc. subsidiary violated federal benefits law by using millions of dollars in forfeited 401(k) funds to offset its contribution obligations and allowing the $1.2 billion plan's recordkeeper to be overpaid, according to a proposed class action in Connecticut federal court....
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