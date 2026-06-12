Jury Rejects Nielsen's TV Audience IP Case Against TVision
By Theresa Schliep ( June 12, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has cleared TVision Insights Inc. from claims by The Nielsen Co. that it infringed a patent covering audio recognition software with its products for getting data on TV audiences....
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