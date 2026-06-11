Corteva Strikes $85M Deal In Farmer Pesticide Antitrust MDL
By Craig Clough ( June 11, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A group of farmers have asked a North Carolina federal judge to preliminarily approve an $85 million settlement with Corteva Inc. to resolve antitrust claims that the company used loyalty rebate programs to artificially extend their patent monopolies over certain pesticides. ...
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