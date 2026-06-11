NJ Prosecutor's Suit Called A Bid To 'Weaponize' Court

By George Woolston ( June 11, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Atlantic County, New Jersey, and its chief official called a suit by its county prosecutor over alleged prosecutorial interference a "bizarre attempt to weaponize" the court to smear the official, urging the court to toss the suit because it lacks subject matter jurisdiction....
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