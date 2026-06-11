Stop & Shop Parent Pays $40M On Inflated Drug Price Claims

By Gina Kim ( June 11, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Stop & Shop's parent company will pay $40 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by failing to report discounted prescription drug prices as "usual and customary" in claims submitted to federal Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE programs, which resulted in overcharges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....
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