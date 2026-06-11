Valve Seeks Appeal After Judge Lets Steam Arbitrations Roll

By Caroline Simson ( June 11, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Valve will seek interlocutory review of a federal judge's order last month refusing to block hundreds of video game buyers from arbitrating consumer protection claims, the game developer said on Wednesday, citing the Seattle judge's observation during a hearing last month that neither side is "'sitting on comfortable ground.'"...
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