High Court Remands Geofencing Cases In Wake Of New Rules
By Parker Quinlan ( June 30, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Texas' highest criminal court and the Eleventh Circuit to take fresh looks at a pair of criminal convictions in light of the justices' ruling this week that geofence warrants demanding smartphone users' location data are "searches" under the Fourth Amendment....
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