Lenders Spar Over First Brands Inventory Liens In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan ( June 11, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A secured lender to bankrupt auto parts-maker First Brands Group told a Texas judge on Thursday that it has senior liens on inventory that served as loan collateral for a subsidiary of the debtor, and asked for the imposition of an injunction that would keep the proceeds of inventory sales from being distributed....
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