239M Napster Shares Stolen By NC Man And Atty, SEC Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 11, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil suit in New York federal court Thursday against a North Carolina resident and his lawyer over an alleged stock scheme, claiming they defrauded the company that acquired Napster out of 239 million shares of its stock....
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