Mich. Judge Denies Law Firm's Bid To Toss Data Breach Suit
By Susan Smiley ( June 11, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Michigan law firm's bid to toss a proposed class action alleging that it allowed a cybersecurity breach that exposed its clients' personal and medical information was denied Thursday by a federal judge who also granted the lead plaintiff's request to amend his complaint....
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