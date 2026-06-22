Judge Presses Feds On DHS Biometrics Shift For Detainees

By Jared Foretek ( June 22, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Trump administration attorney Monday couldn't answer repeated questions about what changed when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced last December that its agents were no longer responsible for collecting biometric data from immigration detainees, a key requirement for noncitizens seeking legal status....
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