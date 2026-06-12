SEC Disgorged Fund Distribution Is Next Query After Sripetch

By Daniel Walfish ( June 12, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In its June 4 decision in Sripetch v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held that the SEC does not need to show that victims of a fraud or other violation of the securities laws experienced financial harm in order to obtain disgorgement, the procedure by which a court orders a defendant sued by the SEC to give up ill-gotten profits....