Paxton's ActBlue Suit Blocked As Retaliatory By Mass. Judge

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 11, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday blocked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's fraud lawsuit against Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, citing evidence that Paxton targeted the organization because of its role supporting his political opponent in a U.S. Senate race. ...
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