Zoetis Brass Face Derivative Suit Over Pet Meds Statements
By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 12, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Directors and officers of animal health company Zoetis Inc. have been hit with shareholder derivative claims that they breached their fiduciary duties by concealing that safety warnings about one of its products and increasing competition were hurting the company's bottom line....
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