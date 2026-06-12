Jane Street Used Tips To Dodge Losses, Terraform Says

By Sydney Price ( June 12, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The administrator for bankrupt cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs has urged a New York federal court not to dismiss his suit against trading firm Jane Street over claims the firm used confidential information to profit from Terraform's collapse, arguing that it is liable as an insider and a tippee....
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