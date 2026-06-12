Wis. Tribe Seeks Quick Win In Pipeline Relocation Dispute
By Joyce Hanson ( June 12, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has asked a D.C. federal judge to vacate a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit letting an energy company reroute 41 miles of a crude oil pipeline around the tribe's reservation....
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