AI Co. Looks To Nix $6M Award Over Purchase Agreement

By Joyce Hanson ( June 15, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An artificial intelligence company has asked a New York federal judge to vacate a more than $6 million arbitral award issued over a failed asset purchase agreement involving a group of Kazakhstan technology companies, saying the arbitrator ignored provisions that clearly barred the underlying claims....
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