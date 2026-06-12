2nd Circ. Backs Bankman-Fried's 25-Year Fraud Conviction
By Aislinn Keely ( June 12, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld Sam Bankman-Fried's conviction and an $11 billion forfeiture order in an opinion that found the ex-CEO's claims that he could have made FTX customers whole didn't matter in the face of the government's "robust" evidence of his role in the fraud that felled the cryptocurrency exchange....
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