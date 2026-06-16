Chamberlain Hrdlicka Gets New Look At $700K Award In Texas

By Lynn LaRowe ( June 16, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has granted a request from Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry to review lower court rulings that left the firm on the hook for $700,000 in a breach of contract dispute with a cost-cutting consultant, which the firm claims should have received no more than $40,000....
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