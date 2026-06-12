Trucker, Broker Sued Over Fatal Fla. Turnpike U-Turn Crash

By Linda Chiem ( June 12, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The estate of one of three people killed in the August Florida Turnpike collision that became a flash point for the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign commercial truckers has sued the driver, the trucking company that employed him and the freight broker that arranged the shipment....
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