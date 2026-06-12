PTAB Cites Oscar, Emmy In Upholding Zaxcom Recording IP

By Theresa Schliep ( June 12, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has declined to invalidate claims in Zaxcom Inc.'s patents covering technology for wireless recording audio, finding that Academy and Emmy awards that Zaxcom received for the technology defeat the challenges to them. ...
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