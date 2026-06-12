Washington Post Subscribers Sue Over Surveillance Pricing

By Lauren Berg ( June 12, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- As The Washington Post's print subscriptions declined and many readers moved online, the company has betrayed readers' loyalty by harvesting their personal information to determine how much more they might tolerate paying to renew their subscriptions, according to a proposed class action filed in Washington, D.C....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.