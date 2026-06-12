DOT Says Fla. Foreign Driver's License Row In Wrong Court

By Britain Eakin ( June 12, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation moved Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from 19 foreign truck and bus drivers who challenged a Florida agency's decision to stop issuing commercial driver's licenses to some noncitizens, arguing the matter belongs in a federal appeals court....
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