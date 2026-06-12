Enterprise Rent-A-Car Sued Over Wage, Break Claims

By Gina Kim ( June 12, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Enterprise Rent-A-Car is accused of consistently shorting overtime pay and denying breaks to hourly employees, whose claims likely exceed $17 million, according to a notice filed by the company Thursday removing the case to the Western District of Washington. ...
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