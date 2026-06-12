Ga. Court Won't Reinstate Suit Over Teen Worker's Death

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 12, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate court affirmed the toss of a wrongful death action brought by the parents of a teenage construction worker who was killed when the heavy machinery he was operating rolled over, ruling that the state's Workers' Compensation Act bars the suit....
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