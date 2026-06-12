AutoNation Beats Wiretap Suit Over AI Customer Service Calls

By Gina Kim ( June 12, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- AutoNation permanently beat a proposed class action on Thursday, alleging it used third-party software to illegally record and transcribe customer service phone calls, after a California federal judge found he lacked personal jurisdiction over the automotive retailer, since its activities were not directed to California customers or tailored to the California market....
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