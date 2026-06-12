Judge Questions Pentagon Claim Press Escorts Curbed Leaks

By Jared Foretek ( June 12, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge pressed a Trump administration attorney to back up her claim that restricting reporters' access to the Pentagon has driven down the amount of classified information reaching the press, saying Friday that he'd seen nothing suggesting that unfettered access to the building was connected with leaks....
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