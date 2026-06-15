Chevy Bolt Owners Ask 6th Circ. To Let Them Opt Out Of Deal
By Susan Smiley ( June 15, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Individual class members in litigation alleging General Motors sold Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with defective batteries are urging the Sixth Circuit to reverse the decision of a Michigan federal court that rejected their opt-outs in a $150 million settlement for not being signed on paper....
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