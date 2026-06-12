1st Circ. Revives Ricky Martin Song Suit Over Discovery Issue

By Hailey Konnath ( June 12, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- A split First Circuit panel Friday vacated a lower court's ruling in favor of Ricky Martin in a long-running copyright dispute over the pop star's 2014 FIFA World Cup song, finding the district court should have allowed for discovery in the case before making that call....
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