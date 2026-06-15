No Need To Speed Up C-Band Deployments, FCC Told

By Nadia Dreid ( June 15, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- It's not necessary for the Federal Communications Commission to push companies to deploy in the upper C-band — once it's cleared out — any faster than it did when it opened up the lower C-band in 2020, according to a wireless industry trade group....
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