First Responders Say Atlantic City Fails To Pay Full OT

By Emily Brill ( June 15, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Cops and firefighters in Atlantic City, New Jersey, routinely work over 40 hours per week without full overtime compensation, a pair of proposed class actions in New Jersey state court allege....
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