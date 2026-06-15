NYC's Simry Realty Hits Ch. 11 In Midst Of Family Feud

By Alex Wittenberg ( June 15, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Simry Realty Corp., a company controlled by the Haruvi family that co-owns several apartment buildings in Manhattan, has filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York with up to $100 million in debt, saying a dispute with the daughter of developer Arthur Haruvi has blocked its reorganization and threatened its properties....
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