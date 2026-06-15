FTC Pulls OptumRx Insulin Price Case To Review Final Deal
By Bryan Koenig ( June 15, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's third and final settlement resolving an in-house case accusing pharmacy benefit managers of inflating insulin prices through rebate schemes is in sight after the agency on Friday pulled from adjudication its allegations against UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s OptumRx to review a deal struck with staffers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.