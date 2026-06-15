$239M LabCorp Deal Illegally Shared Genetic Info, Suit Says
By Lauraann Wood ( June 15, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Genetic testing company Invitae Corp. has been hit with proposed class privacy claims by an Illinois parent who says the company unlawfully disclosed its patients' genetic information to LabCorp after the laboratory testing giant bought Invitae out of bankruptcy....
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