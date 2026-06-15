Fla. AG Sues TikTok Over Minors' Access, 'Unsafe' Content
By Allison Grande ( June 15, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- TikTok is violating Florida's restrictions on social media use and engaging in deceptive business practices by allowing young users unfettered access to the platform and failing to inform consumers about the short-form video app's allegedly addictive nature and "large amounts" of inappropriate content, the state's attorney general alleged in a lawsuit announced Monday....
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