​​​​​Calif. Jury Invalidates Ugg Maker's Boot Patent In Quince Trial

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 15, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Monday found that online clothing retailer Quince sold boots that ripped off Deckers Outdoor Corp.'s patented design for Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini Boot, but agreed with the online retailer that Deckers' design patent is invalid....
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