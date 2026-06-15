Amazon Workers In Colo. Seek Cert. In COVID Screening Suit

By Gina Kim ( June 15, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Roughly 13,000 current and former hourly Amazon employees at its Colorado fulfillment centers who underwent mandatory pre-shift COVID-19 screenings and post-shift exit security screenings without pay asked a federal judge to certify both their classes Friday, arguing that common evidence can resolve liability and damages on a classwide basis. ...
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