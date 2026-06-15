Ga. Appeals Court Reinstates Six Flags Wrongful Death Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 15, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Six Flags Over Georgia must face a wrongful death action filed by the husband of a former "scare actor" who died when she fell out of a cargo van during Halloween festivities at the park, a Georgia appeals court ruled Monday....
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